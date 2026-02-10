Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,204 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 553,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $122,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 101.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 47.0% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.01, for a total value of $151,116.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 22,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,576.92. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $151,111.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,791.88. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,204. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.55.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $230.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

