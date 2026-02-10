John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

HPI stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: HPI) is a closed-end management investment company structured as a statutory trust under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income with growth of capital as a secondary goal. It pursues this objective principally through investments in preferred securities, debt instruments and, to a lesser extent, equity securities.

The fund focuses on preferred stocks issued by U.S. and foreign issuers across a variety of industries, including financials, utilities and industrials.

Featured Stories

