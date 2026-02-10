Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.28 million. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%.
Shares of OTCMKTS JPSWY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.28. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
