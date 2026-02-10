Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.28 million. Japan Steel Works had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Japan Steel Works Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPSWY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.28. Japan Steel Works has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $39.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Japan Steel Works alerts:

Japan Steel Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.