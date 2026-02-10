James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Releases Earnings Results

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Zacks reports. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.67%.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 4.1%

JHX stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,302,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,649,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $972,981,000 after buying an additional 36,567,726 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,531,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,762 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 160.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,697,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 74.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,204,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,289,000 after purchasing an additional 943,929 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at $48,927,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

