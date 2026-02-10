J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2026

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILLGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JILL. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,884,000 after buying an additional 99,390 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in J.Jill by 13.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,057,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 125,838 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 936,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in J.Jill by 3.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 201,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $251.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. J.Jill had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $150.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.61%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill is a women’s apparel retailer specializing in modern, versatile clothing and accessories. The company designs and markets a range of products that emphasize comfort and style, including knitwear, woven tops, pants, dresses, outerwear, jewelry, and footwear. Through its in-house design team, J.Jill focuses on creating seasonal collections that appeal to women seeking effortless, mix-and-match wardrobes.

Products are sold through a multi-channel distribution network comprising company-operated boutiques, e-commerce platforms, and catalog sales.

