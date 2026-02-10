iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $119.23 and a 1-year high of $138.99.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.