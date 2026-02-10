iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $179.96 and last traded at $179.51, with a volume of 37129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.81.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.96. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Essex LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

