iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 820.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.9% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,433,000 after purchasing an additional 472,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,930,000 after buying an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,747,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,114,000 after buying an additional 648,801 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,230,003,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $266.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $271.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

