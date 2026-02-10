iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $21,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $380.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $382.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

