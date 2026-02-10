iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.64 and last traded at $57.51, with a volume of 681742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Up 1.9%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 879.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Spanish equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

