iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF $TOK Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 4.40% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 44,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the third quarter worth $2,094,000.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Up 0.7%

TOK opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $142.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

