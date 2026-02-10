iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.55 and last traded at $123.3360, with a volume of 10979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.33.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,684,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 133.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

