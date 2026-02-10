iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.5650, with a volume of 493461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

