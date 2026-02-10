iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.90, with a volume of 25620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.56.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 147,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 870,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

