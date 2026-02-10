iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $152.71.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

