iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Purchased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.7% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IVV opened at $697.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $690.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The firm has a market cap of $766.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.