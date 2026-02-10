IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.2857.

IREN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on IREN to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 price target on IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Get IREN alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IREN Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IREN by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IREN during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 4.26.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

About IREN

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.