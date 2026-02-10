IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.2857.
IREN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on IREN to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm set a $94.00 price target on IREN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of IREN stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 4.26.
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad AI capex thesis — Analysts argue that a multiyear AI infrastructure spending cycle (est. ~$515B for big tech) will benefit underlying cloud and infrastructure providers, which supports higher multiples and revenue growth potential for companies with AI cloud exposure like IREN. CAPEX & Cash Flow: The Bull Case for AI Infrastructure Stocks
- Positive Sentiment: Market breadth shift toward AI spending — Commentary noting a post-correction rotation back into AI/infrastructure names implies more buyers for stocks exposed to AI cloud momentum, a tailwind for IREN’s valuation and investor flows. Bulls Take Control Amid New AI Spending & Expanding Breadth
- Positive Sentiment: Stock-selection interest in AI infra leaders — Coverage naming AI infrastructure stocks that could outperform (relative to incumbents like NVIDIA) keeps investor focus on alternative plays with attractive growth leverage, supporting demand for IREN if investors view it as a beneficiary. 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks That Can Outperform Nvidia Over The Next 5 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed post‑Q2 read — A Zacks note says IREN shares rose on AI cloud momentum after Q2, but warns the company missed EPS and revenue expectations (recent quarter: EPS miss; revenue down year-over-year) and faces rising competition and a premium valuation, suggesting caution despite positive top-line narrative. Should You Buy, Sell or Hold IREN Stock Post Q2 Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Price-target cut by Macquarie — Macquarie lowered IREN’s price target to $70 while keeping an Outperform rating, signaling some analyst caution that could limit upside or temper momentum even as the rating remains positive. Macquarie Lowers Iren (IREN) PT to $70 While Maintaining Outperform Rating
About IREN
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
