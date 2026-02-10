Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.5150, with a volume of 35789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

