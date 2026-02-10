Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.50 and last traded at $60.5150, with a volume of 35789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.0%
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $737.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.