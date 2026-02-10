Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.07 and last traded at $73.07, with a volume of 86657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.02.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,861,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,074,000 after buying an additional 161,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,588,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,495,000 after buying an additional 130,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,267 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 794,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,259,000.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.