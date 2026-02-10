Inv Vk Tr Inv $VGM Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,652 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Inv Vk Tr Inv worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Inv Vk Tr Inv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 1,048.6% in the third quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 1,722,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

