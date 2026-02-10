Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,393 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 111.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $149,000.

FTSL stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities. FTSL was launched on May 1, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

