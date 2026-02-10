Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New $853,000 Investment in Forward Air Corporation $FWRD

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,046,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 107,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Forward Air from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Forward Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $943.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Forward Air Corporation is a leading North American provider of expedited ground transportation and related logistics services, specializing in time-sensitive shipments. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including less-than-truckload (LTL) expedited freight, consolidation and distribution services, container drayage, and final-mile delivery. By integrating transportation management with warehousing, inventory control, and technology-driven tracking, Forward Air supports customers across a variety of industries such as manufacturing, retail, automotive and chemicals.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward Air has developed a broad network of service centers, terminals and rail ramps throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

