Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $4.61 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 136.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $638.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $854.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

