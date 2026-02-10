Insmed, Inc. $INSM Holdings Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Insmed comprises 1.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,314,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth about $194,728,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,389,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,411,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Insmed by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,113,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,049,000 after acquiring an additional 417,124 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $100,012.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,813,159.19. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $116,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 274,857 shares of company stock valued at $50,121,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSM. TD Cowen set a $241.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $167.00 price objective on Insmed and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.45.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.05. Insmed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

