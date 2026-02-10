Insider Buying: Native Mineral Resources (ASX:NMR) Insider Purchases A$720,000.00 in Stock

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR – Get Free Report) insider Blake Cannavo acquired 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$720,000.00.

Blake Cannavo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Native Mineral Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 6th, Blake Cannavo purchased 25,000,000 shares of Native Mineral Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00.

Native Mineral Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -65.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.65.

Native Mineral Resources Company Profile

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Queensland and Western Australia. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and precious and base metal deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Palmerville project that comprises 9 exploration permits located in Queensland. Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Macquarie, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Native Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Native Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.