Insider Buying: Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Thornton bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of A$116,000.00.

Garda Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $250.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Garda Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, December 28th. Garda Property Group’s payout ratio is -28.57%.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia. Garda Diversified Property is domiciled in Australia.

