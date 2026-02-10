Innospec (IOSP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Innospec to post earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $460.8670 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. Innospec has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $112.93. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,871.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,190.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,463.33. This represents a 6.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1,159.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Innospec by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Incorporated (NASDAQ: IOSP) is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company operates through three principal business segments: Fuel Specialties, Oilfield Services, and Performance Chemicals. In the Fuel Specialties segment, Innospec develops and supplies additives designed to enhance octane levels, improve combustion efficiency, reduce emissions and prevent deposit formation in gasoline and diesel engines. Its Oilfield Services division provides chemical technologies—such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and demulsifiers—to support exploration, drilling, production optimization and enhanced oil recovery operations.

Featured Articles

