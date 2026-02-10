iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 62.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,808 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBMF. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 574,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 100,068 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,123,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.168 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

