Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Buys 24,146 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly purchased 24,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.70.
Anthony Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 2nd, Anthony Reilly bought 1,076,923 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$527,692.27.
- On Thursday, December 11th, Anthony Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$23,950.00.
Iltani Resources Price Performance
Iltani Resources Company Profile
