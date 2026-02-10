Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Buys 24,146 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly purchased 24,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.70.

Anthony Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Anthony Reilly bought 1,076,923 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of A$527,692.27.

On Thursday, December 11th, Anthony Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.48 per share, with a total value of A$23,950.00.

Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania. Iltani Resources Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

