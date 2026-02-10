IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,567 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $27,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 280,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 60,667 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. New Street Research set a $30.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences is a clinical-stage precision oncology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies that exploit synthetic lethality in cancer cells. By targeting key DNA damage response pathways, the company aims to selectively kill tumor cells exhibiting specific genetic vulnerabilities while sparing healthy tissue. IDEAYA’s pipeline includes small-molecule inhibitors designed to address underserved tumor types, and its lead programs are advancing through Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in multiple oncology indications.

Central to IDEAYA’s approach is its Modular Approach to Precision (MAP) platform, which integrates proprietary genomic and functional screening technologies to identify critical cancer-specific dependencies.

