Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley Securities

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. B. Riley Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

ICHR opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,059.83. This trade represents a 8.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ichor by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ichor by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

