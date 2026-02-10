IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

IceCure Medical Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ICCM opened at $0.59 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.29.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 243.68% and a negative net margin of 513.95%.The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IceCure Medical stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICCM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IceCure Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) is a clinical-stage medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of proprietary cryoablation systems for the treatment of tumors and other pathological tissues. The company’s core technology employs a unique liquid-nitrogen-based platform to deliver rapid cooling through fine-gauge cryoprobes, enabling precise and minimally invasive tissue ablation under imaging guidance. IceCure’s lead product, ProSense, is designed to offer a single-probe approach that can be deployed in an outpatient setting, reducing procedure time and patient recovery periods.

Originally founded in Israel, IceCure Medical obtained its first CE mark for the treatment of benign breast tumors and fibroadenomas in 2017.

