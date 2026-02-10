HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $215.00 and last traded at $230.65, with a volume of 1708426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Evercore set a $500.00 price target on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.87.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,883.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.74.

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,604 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 5.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 34,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 64.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Recommended Stories

