Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $40,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $230,691,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $132,540,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,286,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,045.40. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.75.

Hubbell stock opened at $505.81 on Tuesday. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $513.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.07%.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

