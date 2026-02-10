Honda Motor (HMC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5150 per share and revenue of $33.3396 billion for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honda Motor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 285,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nomura upgraded Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company’s core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world’s leading producers by volume and model breadth.

