Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $20.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.1760. 26,490,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 25,699,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partners raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.32.

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,497.40. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $853,513.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,239.92. The trade was a 24.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,648. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,456,000 after buying an additional 1,407,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,399,000 after acquiring an additional 223,892 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,173,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,865,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 608,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.43.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

