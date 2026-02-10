Head to Head Contrast: Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) & Zomedica (OTC:ZOMDF)

Zomedica (OTC:ZOMDF – Get Free Report) and Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Zomedica and Zymeworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zomedica N/A N/A N/A Zymeworks -182.75% -23.00% -18.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zomedica and Zymeworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zomedica 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks 0 0 11 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Zymeworks has a consensus price target of $32.82, indicating a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Zymeworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zymeworks is more favorable than Zomedica.

8.9% of Zomedica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Zymeworks shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Zomedica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Zymeworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zomedica and Zymeworks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zomedica N/A N/A N/A ($0.10) -1.30 Zymeworks $134.48 million 12.62 -$118.67 million ($0.84) -26.99

Zomedica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zymeworks. Zymeworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zomedica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Zomedica has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zymeworks has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals. It has collaboration agreements with Celsee, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and markets a novel pathogen detection system. The company was formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and changed its name to Zomedica Corp. in October 2020. Zomedica Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors. It also develops a pipeline of preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in oncology, including immuno-oncology agents and other therapeutic areas. Zymeworks Inc. has strategic partnerships and collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd.; Celgene Corporation; Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC; GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Atreca, Inc. Zymeworks Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Middletown, Delaware.

