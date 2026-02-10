Head to Head Comparison: Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) and Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED)

Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS – Get Free Report) and Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bioventus and Nanovibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioventus 0 1 0 1 3.00 Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Bioventus and Nanovibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioventus 1.39% 26.38% 7.27% Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioventus $573.28 million 1.23 -$33.54 million $0.12 71.00 Nanovibronix $2.56 million 1.38 -$3.70 million ($41.74) -0.08

This table compares Bioventus and Nanovibronix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nanovibronix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bioventus. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioventus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bioventus has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bioventus beats Nanovibronix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc. a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body’s natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company’s portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions include bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices for the use in precise bone sculpting, remove tumors, and tissue debridement. The company’s restorative therapies comprise an ultrasonic bone healing system for fracture care; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of chronic wounds, as well as advanced rehabilitation devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician’s office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Nanovibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

