Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Announces Earnings Results

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52, Briefing.com reports. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hasbro reported a strong 2025 with full‑year revenue up 14% , adjusted operating profit a record >$1.1 billion and a record adjusted operating margin of 24.2% , while Q4 revenue rose ~31% and adjusted EPS accelerated.

Wizards of the Coast / Magic drove exceptional growth (Q4 revenue +86%, Magic up ~60% for the year), with record set performance (Avatar, Final Fantasy, Lorwyn), >1 million organized players and >10,000 WPN stores, and is positioned as the company's primary growth engine into 2026.

drove exceptional growth (Q4 revenue +86%, Magic up ~60% for the year), with record set performance (Avatar, Final Fantasy, Lorwyn), >1 million organized players and >10,000 WPN stores, and is positioned as the company’s primary growth engine into 2026. 2026 guidance shows continued momentum: consolidated revenue growth of 3%–5% (cc) , operating margins of 24%–25%, adjusted EBITDA $1.4–$1.45B, plus a newly authorized $1 billion share repurchase program and continued dividend payments.

2026 guidance shows continued momentum: consolidated revenue growth of , operating margins of 24%–25%, adjusted EBITDA $1.4–$1.45B, plus a newly authorized share repurchase program and continued dividend payments. Hasbro is scaling AI and digital capabilities across the business (partnering with Google Gemini, OpenAI, etc.), expecting to free > 1 million hours of lower‑value work and speeding product prototyping (~80% faster), which management says will be reinvested into creativity and growth.

Hasbro is scaling AI and digital capabilities across the business (partnering with Google Gemini, OpenAI, etc.), expecting to free > of lower‑value work and speeding product prototyping (~80% faster), which management says will be reinvested into creativity and growth. Management flagged near‑term headwinds: higher tariff costs (modeled at ~$60M), rising royalty expenses (1–1.5 pts of margin drag), planned refinancing increasing interest expense, and ~<$strong>40M of below‑the‑line EPS headwinds, while video game investments will pressure margins ahead of 2027 releases.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $105.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company’s brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

