Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Releases Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.52), FiscalAI reports. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $496.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.7%

HOG opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 128,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.