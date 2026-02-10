HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 1080427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HASI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,635,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,504 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4,646.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 41,122 shares during the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,297,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 433,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 326,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc (NYSE: HASI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong’s core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

