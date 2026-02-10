GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,880 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,601,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,312,000 after buying an additional 6,963,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HDFC Bank by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,614,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,209,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,741,000 after buying an additional 4,810,042 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in HDFC Bank by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 9,362,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,005 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,163,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,267 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HDB shares. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India’s leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

