Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 2137302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.93 million, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,520. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after buying an additional 42,948 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. Themes Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

