Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Grasim Industries had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

Grasim Industries Stock Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS GRSXY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Grasim Industries has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $19.61.

Grasim Industries Company Profile

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) is a diversified Indian conglomerate and a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, with operations spanning textiles, specialty fibres, chemicals and financial services. Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mumbai, Grasim has grown through strategic investments and capacity expansions to become one of the world’s leading producers of viscose staple fibre. The company leverages integrated manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network to serve major apparel brands and textile mills across Asia, Europe and North America.

In the textile segment, Grasim manufactures a wide range of products including viscose staple fibre, viscose filament yarn and blended fabrics.

