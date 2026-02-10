Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.01 and last traded at $53.86, with a volume of 42878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Mark Miller bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.34 per share, with a total value of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,900. The trade was a 16.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $5,130,283.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 269,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,485.64. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 861,374 shares during the last quarter. Whitebark Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $25,229,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $25,222,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,744,000 after purchasing an additional 302,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,275,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,074,000 after purchasing an additional 253,777 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

Further Reading

