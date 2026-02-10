GoldPro Token Price Hits $5.02 on Major Exchanges (GPRO)

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One GoldPro Token token can now be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00005571 BTC on exchanges. GoldPro Token has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $1.81 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldPro Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,020.23 or 0.99737749 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,913.84 or 0.99818056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GoldPro Token Profile

GoldPro Token’s launch date was December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,629,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,209,136 tokens. The official message board for GoldPro Token is medium.com/@ipmb. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. GoldPro Token’s official website is ipmb.com.

GoldPro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,629,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 5.02047352 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPro Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldPro Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

