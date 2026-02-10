Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,646 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,022.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 91,642 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,470,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of GL stock opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,317,092.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,943.24. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $4,406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,524.74. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Evercore downgraded Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.