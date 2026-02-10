Geo Group (GEO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Geo Group to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $667.2260 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Geo Group has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Geo Group by 245.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Geo Group by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Geo Group in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Geo Group during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Geo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Jones Trading decreased their target price on Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO’s integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO’s portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

