GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 20th

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GGN opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.77.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN: GGN) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by GAMCO Investors, Inc The trust seeks to provide current income and secondarily capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and income‐producing securities of gold, natural resource and other commodity-related issuers. Shares of GGN are traded on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors access to a diversified portfolio of companies involved in mining, energy production and related industries.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes common and preferred stocks, debt instruments, royalty interests and other income-producing securities issued by issuers engaged in exploration, extraction, processing and distribution of precious metals, energy and natural resources.

