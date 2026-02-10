Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,501,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,484,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 837,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,414 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HDV stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $137.20.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

